Bolton, in Israel, suggests Brennan may have misused classified info, warns of meddling by four countries

National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday suggested that former CIA Director John Brennan might have misused classified information, and that the "unprecedented leaks" from the administration may prompt broader changes in how security clearances are handled.

Bolton was in Israel for the first time as a Trump administration official to discuss national security issues with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials.

"In terms of what [Brennan] said, since he left, a number of people have commented that he couldn't be in the position he is in, criticizing Trump, unless he did use classified info," Bolton told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "I don't know specifics, but I do know when he was [CIA] director, I was troubled by comments in public, and the politicization."

"My opinion is that he was politicizing intelligence," Bolton added, saying Brennan had failed to keep intact the "wall of separation between intelligence and policy."

Host Martha Raddatz ultimately asked him, "You’re not sure whether John Brennan used classified information? You have no specific examples."

Bolton replied, "I think a number of people have commented that [Brennan] couldn’t be in the position he’s in of criticizing President Trump and his so-called collusion with Russia unless he did use classified information. But I don’t know the specifics."

President Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance on Wednesday, saying he had politicized his security clearance and misled Congress about CIA spying in the Senate.

A broader review of who can retain security clearances after leaving the federal government may be warranted, Bolton added.

TRUMP HITS BRENNAN AS POLITICAL 'HACK' WHO CANNOT BE TRUSTED

"I think it's certainly appropriate in a time of unprecedented leaks of classified info," Bolton said. "I don't see that there would be anything wrong if it were determined to go that way to review the policies about former officials having clearances. Sometimes it can be useful.”

Asked in the wide-ranging interview about the threat of cyber-warfare ahead of the November elections, Bolton said the administration is monitoring threats from a variety of countries other than Russia.

"I can say definitively that it's a sufficient national security concern about Chinese, Iranian, and North Korean meddling," Bolton told Raddatz. "I'm not going to get into what I’ve seen or haven't seen, but I’m telling you, looking at 2018 election, we are concerned about four countries."

But Bolton said he plans to press his counterpart in Russia on the country's alleged election meddling in a meeting on Thursday

"We'll keep raising it, and see what they're response is," Bolton said. "But it's not a question of just speaking with Russians. At the president's direction, we had a briefing with myself and four heads of deptartments, to lay out in nonclassified environment, what we're doing. That includes both defensive and offensive cyber operations to protect integrity of election process."

Bolton said his meetings would also touch on Afghanistan, North Korea, Syria, and the Iran nuclear deal, which President Trump pulled out of earlier this year, leading to unrest and further economic decline there.

Bolton also told Raddatz that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be returning to Pyongyang "soon" for a fourth visit to engage in direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jung-un. The White House's timeline for denuclearization is one year, Bolton said.

And the national security adviser said it would "ultimately be the president’s decision" whether to replace U.S. troops in Afghanistan with private military contractors.