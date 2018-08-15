Trump wishes 'leader of the Democrat Party' Maxine Waters a happy birthday

President Trump wished a happy birthday Wednesday to Rep. Maxine Waters, in his latest attempt to cast the liberal California congresswoman -- who happens to want him thrown out of office -- as the face of the Democratic Party.

“Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Waters, D-Calif., turned 80 on Wednesday. She said her “biggest birthday wish” is to get Trump out of office.

“I would wish that we could remove [Trump] from office,” Waters said on MSNBC this week, adding that if she doesn’t get her wish that “2020 is coming up.”

“My biggest birthday wish would be that we’re able to get a leader of this country who represents us—who has the respect of all of our allies,” she said. “Someone who has an appreciation for the Constitution. Someone that doesn’t lie…with these tweets. He doesn’t even know the words to the Star-Spangled Banner.”

DEM REVOLT AGAINST PELOSI GROWS, AMID FEARS HER SHADOW COULD CAST PALL OVER MIDTERM HOPES

Waters and Trump have taken shots at one another for months, with Waters repeatedly calling for Trump's impeachment.

In June, Waters encouraged protesters to confront Trump Cabinet members publicly to shame them over the administration’s policies.

"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere," Waters said in June.

The warning came after White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant, following a tumultuous week where the administration was forced to walk back a policy separating immigrant families caught illegally crossing the border.

Trump has repeatedly blasted Waters and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, both California Democrats, and sought to cast them as the face of the party.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.