Trump says immigration into Europe has 'changed the fabric' of the continent

President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Europe’s immigration policy, claiming it has “changed the fabric” of the continent in a negative way.

“I think you are losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn’t exist 10 or 15 years ago,” the president said in an interview with the Sun.

“I think what has happened to Europe is a shame,” he added. “Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame.”

TRUMP SLAMS MAY OVER ‘VERY UNFORTUNATE’ BREXIT PLAN, SAYS ‘IT WILL PROBABLY KILL’ US TRADE DEAL

Trump pointed toward his own Scottish and German roots, saying “I have a great love for the countries of Europe,” but noting that immigration has taken a toll.

“I think it changed the fabric of Europe and, unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was and I don’t mean that in a positive way,” Trump said. “So I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad.”

The Trump administration has taken a hardline view on immigration, touting its war on sanctuary cities that provide cover for illegal immigrants in the country and has ramped up the efforts to enforce existing immigration laws to secure the U.S. -Mexico border.

The White House recently won a court battle at the Supreme Court allowing to bar citizens from several mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Trump told the newspaper that most British people actually support his stance on immigration. “I think they like me in the U.K.,” he said. “I think they agree with me on immigration.”