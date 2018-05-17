New anti-regime protests leave 2 dead in southern part of Iran: report

A protest in the southern Iranian city of Kazerun reportedly turned deadly Wednesday when Iranian regime security forces opened fire against a large protest against a plan to change the city into two sections.

Fox News has been told that at least two protesters are dead with several injured and many arrests.

Many of the protesters gathered outside a police station in the city, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said in a statement. The NCRI is a coalition of influential Iranian opposition groups. The protesters reportedly vowed not to leave until those arrested were released.

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING

“Beware of the day we get arms,” they reportedly chanted.

The NCRI report referred to “repressive forces” that first fired tear gas and shot bullets into the air. The protest for those arrested continued to grow and the “regime forces” fired directly into the people, armed only with rocks and pieces of wood, the statement read.

“The clashes spread to a large part of the city, including the streets of Revolution, Hamidi and Palestine, and continued until midnight. At 1 a.m., a column of repressive forces from Shiraz entered Kazerun,” the statement read.

Protests erupted in Iran on December 28 last year and gathered momentum across the country over regime corruption and a worsening economy that has led to high unemployment and a growing poverty rate.

Kazerun has a population of just under 150,000 and opposition sources warn that more protests will be held Thursday.

An expert on Iran who advises the White House told Fox News that “When the president withdrew from the nuclear deal he explicitly called to the Iranian people to shrug off the totalitarian theocrats who’ve been oppressing them. The supporters of Obama’s Iran deal said the withdrawal would only strengthen hardliners. The ongoing protests show they were wrong again.”

President Trump made a direct pitch to the Iranian people where he said, “Most of Iran’s 80 million citizens have sadly never known an Iran that prospered in peace with its neighbors and commanded the admiration of the world. But the future of Iran belongs to its people.”