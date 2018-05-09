Haspel says CIA won't resume post-9/11 interrogation program under her watch

President Trump’s nominee for director of the CIA Gina Haspel promised Wednesday that, if confirmed, she would not restart the post-9/11-era detention and interrogation program -- ahead of what is expected to be a tough line of questioning from Democrats about her role in the program.

Haspel spoke at the beginning of her confirmation hearing to replace now-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the agency's helm, and sought in her opening statement to head off criticism about her role in the interrogation of terror suspects.

“I understand that what many people want to know about are my views on CIA’s former detention and interrogation program,” Haspel told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“I have views on this issue, and I want to be clear. Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership on my watch CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program,” she said.

Haspel, currently the deputy CIA director, was chief of a base at a black-site prison in Thailand in 2002, where controversial interrogation techniques were used on detainees -- including waterboarding.

But in her opening remarks, the Kentucky-born Haspel described herself as a "typical middle class American -- one with a strong sense of right and wrong and one who loves this country."

"I know CIA like the back of my hand. I know them, I know the threats we face, and I know what we need to be successful in our mission," she said.

She also offered gripping and rare insight into her career as a spy, including her recollections of 9/11 as well as shadowy meetings with foreign contacts.

"I recall my first foreign agent meeting was on a dark, moonless night with an agent I’d never met before," she said. "When I picked him up, he passed me the intelligence and I passed him extra money for the men he led. It was the beginning of an adventure I had only dreamed of."

Senate Democrats have questioned her fitness to run the agency due to their objections to interrogation techniques. They have also complained that the CIA has failed to declassify enough information about her career, leaving the public in the dark about what sort of CIA director she may be. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has also said he will not vote for her confirmation.

But she's won strong support from the intelligence community and bipartisan former officials including from the Obama administration.

At the beginning of the hearing, Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., called her “a natural fit” for the role, and warned her opponents on the panel of turning the hearing into a "trial about a long-shuttered program."

“Those who have issued with programs or operations conducted years ago should address those concerns and questions to former presidents, former directors and former attorneys general,” he said.



Ahead of her hearing on Wednesday, a number of protesters were removed from the committee room, yelling “no more torture” and “say no to Gina.” A number of “Code Pink” protesters remained in attendance.



Some outlets have accused Haspel of taking part in the waterboarding of Abu Zubaydah, an alleged Al Qaeda terrorist. News site ProPublica, originator of the allegations, has since retracted the article, saying Haspel arrived to the base after the interrogation of Zubaydah ended.



But Leon Panetta, former CIA director and secretary of defense, said in a quote issued by the White House: “I’m glad it’s Gina because frankly she is someone who really knows the CIA inside out.”

She has also found significant support from Republicans, some of whom have made full-throated endorsements of her nomination.

“Haspel’s opponents have tried to use a small sliver of her career against her by arguing, essentially, that she was just too tough on Al Qaeda for this country to bear,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in an op-ed for FoxNews.com. “But I’d argue that her willingness to serve in what was a highly stressful post only enhances the case for her confirmation.”



Fox News is told that the full committee likely won’t vote on her confirmation until next week. Haspel was reportedly preparing for the tough hearing by practicing her answers at mock confirmation hearings with former intelligence officials

With the absence of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and the lack of support from Paul, it means that there is a maximum of 49 GOP votes for Haspel -- meaning that for her to be confirmed some moderate Democrats would need to back her.

A senior Senate Democratic source indicated that Haspel would win support of several Democrats, and that it was unclear if the Democratic leadership would whip against Haspel.

Haspel's is the latest in a series of tough Trump-era confirmation fights. Pompeo was confirmed only after a contentious vote, while nominee for VA Secretary, Dr. Ronnie Jackson, withdrew from consideration after allegations over his conduct as White House doctor.

​​​Fox News’ Jason Donner, Chad Pergram, Lukas Mikelionis and The Associated Press contributed to this report.