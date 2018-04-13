Paul Ryan endorses Kevin McCarthy to be next House speaker

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday endorsed House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to succeed him as House speaker when Ryan steps down at the end of the year.

In an interview with NBC, Ryan said that "we all think that Kevin is the right person."

"I fully anticipate handing the gavel over to the next speaker of the House after this term and I think Kevin is the right guy to step up," Ryan stated.

The endorsement follows Ryan's announcement earlier this week that he would not be seeking re-election.

"One of the reasons why I was comfortable making this decision is because we have a very capable leadership team," Ryan said. "I think we'll have a seamless transition."

