Jill McCabe, wife of fired FBI official Andrew McCabe, breaks silence on campaign money

Jill McCabe, the wife of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, denied Monday that contributions to her 2015 Virginia Senate campaign from a top Hillary Clinton ally's political organization played any role in the FBI investigation into Clinton's personal email server.

McCabe broke her silence on the matter in a Washington Post op-ed titled, "The president attacked my reputation. It’s time to set the record straight."

In the op-ed, Jill McCabe wrote that claims the contributions from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's political action committee had any influence on the Clinton email probe "could not be further from the truth. In fact, it makes no sense."

She continued, "Andrew’s involvement in the Clinton investigation came not only after the contributions were made to my campaign but also after the race was over."

The Wall Street Journal was first to report that McAuliffe’s PAC gave $467,500 to Jill McCabe's campaign. The Virginia Democratic Party spent an additional $207,788 on the campaign. McCabe lost to Republican incumbent Dick Black.

McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on March 16, days before he would have been eligible for his pension, after it was determined that he lied to investigators reviewing the Clinton email probe. Sessions said that McCabe had "made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor—including under oath—on multiple occasions."

McCabe claimed that his dismissal was part of the Trump administration’s "ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation."

Days after McCabe's termination, President Trump tweeted: "The Fake News is beside themselves that McCabe was caught, called out and fired. How many hundreds of thousands of dollars was given to wife's campaign by Crooked [Hillary] friend, Terry [McAuliffe], who was also under investigation? How many lies? How many leaks? [Former FBI Director James]Comey knew it all, and much more!"

The FBI has said that McCabe's promotion to deputy director and supervisory position in the email investigation happened three months after the end of his wife's campaign.

"Now that I can speak on my own behalf, I want people to know that the whole story that everything is based on is just false and utterly absurd," wrote Jill McCabe, who added that she has no plans to run for office again.