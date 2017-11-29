Jared Kushner questioned by Mueller investigators, reports say

Jared Kushner was questioned by investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller this month regarding interactions with a Russian ambassador, according to multiple reports late Wednesday.

Investigators questioned Kushner about a meeting he had with an unnamed Russian ambassador and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the New York Times reported. The Associated Press also reported about the meeting, citing a source.

The meeting reportedly took place during President Trump’s transition into the White House. Other details about the topics of the meeting were unclear.

The revelation of Kushner’s meeting with Mueller investigators came days after it was reported that Flynn, former White House security adviser, cut ties with Trump’s legal team.

Attorneys for Flynn told the president’s team that they could no longer discuss Mueller’s probe into Russia’s involvement with the election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.