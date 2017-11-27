Conservative group wants to oust Robert Mueller via lawsuit: 'He is just another pol'

A conservative watchdog group filed a suit on Monday in an attempt to oust special counsel Robert Mueller as he oversees the probe to determine if the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin in the 2016 election.

Larry Klayman, founder of FreedomWatch, filed a complaint in a U.S. district court that attempts to require the Justice Department to examine leaks from Mueller and “the obvious conflicts of interest among staff.”

“Robert Mueller is not a ‘man of integrity’ as the Washington, D.C., Democrat and Republican political establishment like to spin,” Klayman said in a statement. “He is just another pol who is representing his establishment benefactors in both political parties who want to see the presidency of Donald Trump destroyed.”

Klayman asserts Mueller’s team has leaked stories about those involved in the Russia probe to the media and Mueller is too close to James Comey, former FBI director. Additionally, the complaint claims Mueller has hired Democrats to work for him and that the probe is politicized as a result.