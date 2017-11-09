No regrets: Trump backers say they'd vote for him again, one year after election

President Trump’s supporters say they have no regrets, one year after putting the billionaire businessman into the White House.

A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll reports that 82 percent of Trump voters surveyed would vote for him again if they could. The numbers reflect a base that continues to stand by the bomb-throwing commander-in-chief, as his supporters did through multiple controversies during the 2016 campaign.

The president has struggled to notch any major legislative achievements during his first year in office and has been bogged down at times by the Russia meddling probe – but he’s vowing to get a major tax reform package passed soon, and touting economic gains so far under his administration.

12 MONTHS OF TRUMP

The POLITICO poll shows a slightly smaller percentage of Hillary Clinton voters – 78 percent – who say they would back the Democratic nominee again.

However, the poll leaves unclear whether the Trump voters will remain so loyal in 2020. The percentage who say they would back Trump in three years dips slightly, to 76 percent, in the survey.

The poll of 1,900 registered voters was conducted Oct. 26-30. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.