Team Clinton giddy over Democrats' big day in 2017 state, local elections

Top figures in Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, one year after experiencing a shocking defeat, were elated at the Democrats' strong performance in the 2017 state and local elections.

While celebrating what appeared to be the birth of a renaissance for the Democratic Party, several former Clinton aides chalked up the reversal in fortune from a year prior as the result of pent-up frustration with the man residing in the White House, President Trump.

Former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook was blunt in his assessment. "Big defeat for Trump agenda and tactics," he said in a pinned tweet Tuesday. "Big win for Dems uniting for jobs, fairness, future," he added, echoing Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, who has called for unity and a movement forward after former DNC interim head Donna Brazile's bombshell allegations about the Clinton campaign's seeming "unethical" takeover of the DNC during the 2016 campaign.

Mook, who ran Gov. Terry McAuliffe's successful 2013 campaign, was in attendance at Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam's victory party after he won the state's gubernatorial contest against Republican Ed Gillespie. According to the New York Times' Jonathan Martin, Mook was the Number 3 "happiest" men in the room, following Northam and McAuliffe.