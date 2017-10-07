Trump slams late night hosts as 'unfunny,' raises fed's 'equal time' law for Republicans

President Trump took aim at late-night TV hosts in early morning tweets on Saturday for their "unfunny" and frequent anti-Trump routines.

He accused them of "dealing with Democrats" and suggested he and fellow Republicans should be given equal time under the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules for political candidates.

“Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very ‘unfunny’ & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?” Trump said in a two-part tweet.

“More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage?”

The FCC requires radio and network TV stations to give equal opportunities to legitimate political candidates, under the 1934 so-called “equal time” law.

Among Trump’s biggest late-night critics are CBS's Stephen Colbert, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”