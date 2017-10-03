Kathleen Sebelius, former HHS Secretary, to testify at Menendez corruption trial

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is set to testify Tuesday in the corruption trial of Sen. Robert Menendez, Fox News confirmed Tuesday.

Menendez, D-N.J., is accused of accepting campaign donations, gifts and vacations from Florida ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen. In return, Menendez allegedly used his Senate powers to lobby on behalf of Melgen’s business interests.

Sebelius’ testimony is expected to implicate Menendez, who is accused of using his Senate rank to have Sebelius intervene in a billing dispute between Melgen’s company, Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, and the federal government.

According to a trial brief filed by federal prosecutors last month, on Aug. 2, 2012, then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., and Menendez met with Sebelius in Reid’s office on Capitol Hill, where, according to witnesses in the meeting, Menendez allegedly “argued vehemently” for Melgen’s position on the Medicare billing dispute between HHS and Melgen’s office.

The documents said Menendez “personally pressured” Sebelius to “intervene in the billing dispute,” but that Sebelius informed Menendez that she was “powerless” to get involved in a “pending CMS administrative appeal.”

“The meeting ended without a resolution satisfactory to Menendez,” according to court documents recalling the August 2012 meeting. In October, Melgen allegedly suggested that Sebelius “had the authority to intervene” in his Medicare appeal.

Reid also is expected to be called to testify in the Menendez trial, based on his involvement with Menendez at the time of the alleged corruption. The former Democratic leader’s name re-emerged a week ago in the case, when prosecutors said he was “first enlisted” by Mendendez in November 2011 to advocate for Melgen in the ongoing dispute with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS.)

Reid already has met with the Justice Department and the FBI in connection with the investigation, back in 2015.

Court documents claim that Reid reached out to the White House deputy chief of staff in 2011 about Menendez being “upset about how a Florida ophthalmologist was being treated” by CMS. Prosecutors said the White House deputy chief of staff “demurred” as it involved a “dispute between a single doctor and an administrative agency, not a policy matter.”

In June 2012, Melgen also apparently flew Reid on his company’s private plane from Washington to Boston and back, but Menendez was not present, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Speculation has focused on a possible trial appearance by Reid following the testimony of Sebelius, and another former senator, Democrat Tom Harkin. The former Iowa senator said he attended a meeting in 2011 facilitated by Mendendez, in which he and Melgen discussed an $8.9 million Medicare dispute.

Reid did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

