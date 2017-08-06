Trump may host world leaders in NJ in September

When President Donald Trump and other world leaders gather at the United Nations next month for the annual U.N. General Assembly, Trump may have a message for his fellow heads of state:

“C’mon over to my golf club in New Jersey.”

Trump is considering inviting an unspecified number of world leaders to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in the days surrounding the annual global gathering at the U.N. in New York City, the Washington Post reported.

The U.S. president is expected to address the General Assembly for the first time Sept. 19 and also meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of Portugal at the U.N. headquarters on East 42nd Street in Manhattan.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

But other meetings between Trump and world leaders could happen across the Hudson River, the Post reported. The guests could include French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, diplomats told the Post.

Right now the club in Bedminster is serving as Trump’s temporary home, while Congress is on summer recess and the White House is undergoing renovations. The president arrived in New Jersey on Friday, one day after appearing at a rally in West Virginia.

The president has previously hosted dignitaries at Trump-owned properties, the Post reported, including an April meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It will be interesting next month to see if there is a change in tone in Trump’s rhetoric regarding the U.N.

Fox News reported in December that Trump didn’t seem too impressed with the global body, saying it had “great potential,” but was “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”

Trump promised that “things will be different after Jan. 20th,” a reference to the date he was sworn in as president.

The president may view the U.N. more favorably as of Saturday, when the U.N. Security Council slapped new sanctions against North Korea, as Fox News reported.