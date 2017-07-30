Chris Christie confronts fan at Milwaukee Brewers game

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took time at a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game Sunday to yell in a fan’s face, calling him a “big shot.”

The fan, Brad Joseph, told WISN that at Sunday’s game versus the Chicago Cubs, he yelled for Christie and “told him that he sucked.”

During the confrontation, the end of which was caught on camera, Christie was seen getting up close and personal in the Cubs’ fan’s face while holding a bowl of nachos in his hand.

Joseph then was heard saying, “I appreciate that.”

"When he initially was going up the stairs I yelled his name. He was quite a bit passed me, and 30 feet away I yelled his name and told him that he sucked,” Joseph told WISN. “I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said. He turned around back towards me and got in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute.”

“He was yelling at me,” Joseph continued of his encounter. “First he told me, 'Why don't you have another beer?' which I thought was a decent comeback, and I thought that was kind of funny. Then he started calling me a tough guy."

Christie, a big fan of pro sports events, has a son who works in the Brewers’ front office.

The controversial governor was booed weeks earlier after catching a foul ball at a New York Mets game.