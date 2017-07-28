"Skinny repeal" of ObamaCare fails in Senate, as 3 Republicans vote no

Senate Republicans failed to pass Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed “skinny repeal” amendment in a vote Friday morning, signaling what could be the end to any hopes of repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

As the clock neared 2 a.m. ET, the amendment proposal failed, 51-49, with Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining Democrats in voting no.

“It is time to move on,” McConnell said after the vote.

Added Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.: "We are not celebrating. We are relieved."

The decision came after House Speaker Paul Ryan honored Republican senators’ request that the body vote on a vehicle to continue moving forward with discussions to repeal and replace the health care legislation through a conference committee.

“Senators have made clear that this is an effort to keep the process alive, not to make law. If moving forward requires a conference committee, that is something the House is willing to do,” Ryan said in a statement Thursday night.

McCain was crucial in propelling the amendment to conference, then voted no after a triumphant return to Washington following a brain cancer diagnosis and surgery.

“This is clearly a disappointing moment,” McConnell said on the floor of the Capitol. “We thought they deserved better … We told our constituents we would vote that way and when the moment came, most of us did. We kept our commitments, we worked hard … to try and develop a consensus for a better way forward.”

“So yes, this is a disappointment, a disappointment indeed,” he added.

Failure to pass the amendment underscored the ongoing struggle within the Republican Party between moderates and conservatives who can’t seem to reach a consensus on their efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 law that is considered the signature legislation of President Barack Obama’s presidency.

The GOP will now have to grapple with the real possibility of failing to deliver a full repeal and replace of the law, something the party has been promising its supporters for more than seven years.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.