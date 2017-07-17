Sen. Dean Heller's Las Vegas office broken into, police say

The office of Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., was broken into Sunday, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police told Fox 5 Vegas that someone broke into the office lobby in the morning.

A source told KLAS-TV a threatening note was also left at Heller’s office. Authorities could not confirm whether a note was left.

"We can't comment on/discuss ongoing investigations,” a Heller spokesperson told KLAS-TV.

Heller had been thrust into the national spotlight over the Trump administration’s effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Pressure has been put on him to declare support for the bill.

If Heller supports the bill, he would likely be parting ways with Nevada's popular GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval in a state that did not support President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.