Nikki Haley says she and son were booed at NY restaurant during gay pride parade

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley took to Twitter Sunday to claim that she and her son were heckled as they left a New York City restaurant while the city's annual Gay Pride Parade was taking place.

It was not immediately clear where Haley was dining or what was said to her and her son.

Haley has been one of the most outspoken members of the Trump administration in her role as ambassador to the U.N., but some of her statements while governor of South Carolina have drawn the ire of the LGBT community.

In November 2013, Haley opposed a federal lawsuit challening an amendment in South Carolina's constitution that banned same-sex marriage.

"The citizens of South Carolina spoke ... spoke something that I, too, believe, which is marriage should between a man and a woman," Haley said at the time. "I’m going to stand by the people of this state, stand by the constitution, I’m going to support it and fight for it every step of the way."

However, Haley appeared to alter her stance last year, when she delivered the Republican response to former President Barack Obama's final State of the Union address. Haley, who endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in the Republican primaries, promised that a Republican president would "respect differences in modern families, but we would also insist on respect for religious liberty as a cornerstone of our democracy."

Gay pride parades across the country this weekend took on political overtones, an apparent reaction to the Trump administration.

Activists have been galled by the Trump administration's rollback of federal guidance advising school districts to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice. The Republican president also broke from Democratic predecessor Barack Obama's practice of issuing a proclamation in honor of Pride Month.

At the jam-packed New York City parade, a few attendees wore "Make America Gay Again" hats, while one group walking silently in the parade wore "Black Lives Matter" shirts as they held up signs with a fist and with a rainbow background, a symbol for gay pride. Still others protested potential cuts to heath care benefits, declaring that "Healthcare is an LGBT issue."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.