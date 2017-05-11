Trump weighing visit to FBI headquarters

President Trump is considering a visit to the FBI headquaters in Washington, D.C., on Friday, just days after the high-profile firing of the agency's director, a top White House aide told Fox News.

The New York Times first reported Trump was mulling a trip to the agency. The report said that Trump is not expected to talk about the agency's ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.

Trump took to Twitter to defend his decision and fire back at Democrats who criticized the firing. He said Comey "will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."

Comey, meanwhile, wrote a letter to FBI agents on Wednesday talking about his service inside the agency.

“I have long believed that a president can fire an FBI director for any reason, or for no reason at all,” Comey wrote. “I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty and independence. It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing.”

Several replacements are being interviewed in the search for an interim director. Andrew McCabe, who was Comey’s deputy, was installed in the post on an acting basis in the wake of the dismissal.

But a search is underway for an interim director who can hold the post while the Senate considers Trump’s eventual nominee for the position.

