Trump fires Comey: Reaction to FBI Director's termination

Reaction to President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey was split along partisan lines, with Republicans claiming that Comey's dismissal would mark a fresh start for the bureau, even as Democrats called for a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump campaign's contacts with Russian officials.

Trump explained in a letter to the now-former FBI director that he was acting on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

"While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau," the president wrote.

In a statement issued by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Trump described the FBI as "one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, concurred with Trump's statement, citing the ongoing controversies over Comey's actions during the 2016 election campaign: "Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well. I encourage the President to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation’s interests."

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, acknowledged that the timing of Comey's firing "will raise questions.

"It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time."

Democrats attributed more sinister motives to Comey's firing, with two Senators, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Patrick Leahy of Vermont, describing it in press statements as "Nixonian." Another Democratic senator, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, said the firing "is disturbingly reminiscent of the Saturday Night Massacre during the Watergate scandal and the national turmoil that it caused," later adding "We are careening ever closer to a Constitutional crisis."

"Two months ago, Comey told lawmakers that the FBI was conducting a counterintelligence investigation into Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election campaign, an investigation that included possible links between members of the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. said that Comey "should should be immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of the investigation into Russia and Trump associates at the time he was fired."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tweeted "the need for an independent special prosecutor is now crystal clear."

However, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Me., told Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" that claims Comey was fired to blunt the Russia investigation were "patently absurd."

"This is just one person. It's the director," Collins said. "The investigation is going forward, both at the FBI and in the Senate Intelligence Committee in a bipartisan way."