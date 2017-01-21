41st President Bush shows improvement in ICU, doctors may release wife Sunday

Former President George H.W. Bush will remain in the hospital for observation for a few more days and his wife, Barbara, could possibly be discharged Sunday, his office said Saturday.

“Following another good night’s rest, President and Mrs. Bush have both continued to improve over the past 24 hours," his office said. “Mrs. Bush could possibly be discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital (Sunday), while President Bush will be remaining in the ICU for observation for a few more days.”

The 92-year-old former president is breathing well on his own, his spirits are high and he is looking forward to getting back to a regular schedule, according to his office.

He was removed from a ventilator Friday and spent the afternoon watching President Trump’s inauguration.

The 92-year-old former president was admitted to Houston Methodist's ICU on Wednesday.

The 41st president had been placed in the ICU to address "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Bush was first admitted to the hospital Saturday for shortness of breath.

Barbara Bush, who is 91, was admitted to the same hospital Wednesday to rest and treat a cough.

The Bushes just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversery. They have have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history.

Bush became president in 1989 and served for one term. He has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

He was hospitalized in 2015 in Maine after breaking a bone in his neck in a fall at his summer home.

He was also spent a week in the hospital in Houston in 2014 for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.