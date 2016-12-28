A defiant Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday defended the U.S. decision allowing the United Nations to condemn Israeli settlements last week, saying the administration did so in the interest of preserving a “just and lasting peace” which he claimed is now threatened – even as Israeli officials describe the move as a betrayal.

During a farewell speech at the State Department, Kerry explained the decision in his most extensive terms yet. He said the U.S. could not “in good conscience” stand in the way of a resolution he said makes clear “both sides must act now to preserve the possibility of peace.”

“We did not take this decision lightly,” Kerry said.

The U.S. abstention on the U.N. Security Council resolution calling Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law allowed the measure to pass – and sent the already-turbulent relationship between the Obama and Netanyahu governments into its rockiest stretch yet.

Kerry said Wednesday the decision was about preserving a two-state solution, which he called the only way to a “just and lasting peace.”

But he said: “That future is now in jeopardy.”

“Friends need to tell each other the hard truths, and friendships require mutual respect,” Kerry said. He said the U.S. “did in fact vote in accordance with our values.”

In an at-times scathing address, Kerry blasted what he called the “settler agenda” pushing Israel toward seeking one state – which he asserted could not be both Jewish and democratic. He called the current government the "most right-wing" in Israel's history and claimed its agenda is "driven by the most extreme elements."

“The status quo is leading toward one state and perpetual occupation,” Kerry said. Using pointed language, he said this would entail “separate” but “unequal” treatment for Palestinians.

Kerry condemned Palestinian violence, including hundreds of terror attacks in the last year, and said Palestinian leaders do not do enough to speak out against specific attacks.

But the bulk of his address dealt with Israeli settlement expansion, largely in the West Bank, as he outlined "principles" for future peace talks -- and denied the U.S. drove last week's U.N. vote.

The speech is sure to inflame tensions with the Israeli government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu already has described the U.S. abstention that allowed the U.N. resolution to pass as an “ambush,” and his government has gone on to accuse the U.S. of playing a hand in orchestrating the vote.

The Israeli government, meanwhile, has turned to President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration for support, openly saying they look forward to working with the next president amid fraying ties with the outgoing administration.

In the hours before Kerry’s speech, the Netanyahu government took another shot at the U.S., with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan calling Kerry’s speech a “pathetic step.”

He told Israel Army Radio that “Kerry's intention is to chain President-elect Trump."

Trump also blasted the administration on Twitter over its treatment of Israel, vowing a new approach when he's inaugurated.

Kerry, though, said Wednesday the U.S. rejects criticism “that this vote abandons Israel” and described the resolution as a call for both sides to save the two-state solution “while there is still time.”

“In the end, we could not in good conscience protect the most extreme elements of the settler movement as it tries to destroy the two state solution. We could not in good conscience turn a blind eye to Palestinian actions that fan hatred and violence,” Kerry said.

He said Israel's "permanent settlement construction," not the resolution, is risking peace.

Kerry further outlined what he described as “principles” that could provide the basis for new talks. This included a return to borders negotiated based on the 1967 lines “with mutually agreed equivalent swaps” – a position similar to President Obama’s stated position several years ago.

He called for “two states for two peoples” with “equal rights for all” and a resolution for Jerusalem as the capital of the two states.

He said the U.S. acknowledges Israel’s “profound historic and religious ties to [East Jerusalem] and its holy sites.” He further said he understands some settlements would become part of Israel in a future two-state solution.

On Wednesday, Kerry also vehemently denied claims that the U.S. was the “driving force” behind the U.N. measure.

“The United States did not draft or originate this resolution, nor did we put it forward,” he said. “It was drafted and … introduced by Egypt … in coordination with the Palestinians and others. “

The White House on Wednesday also denied a report in Egyptian media claiming Kerry and National Security Adviser Susan Rice discussed the U.N. resolution with a top Palestinian official nearly two weeks before Friday’s Security Council vote.

Ned Price, spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, called the reports a “fabrication” and said the “meeting never occurred.”

The State Department’s own website reflects that Kerry was scheduled for a meeting with the Palestinian official at the State Department on Dec. 12, around the time of the reported discussions. The official website, however, offers no details on what was discussed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.