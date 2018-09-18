David Bossie: Trump deserves thanks for economy that's benefitting all Americans

When billionaire businessman and entrepreneur Donald Trump defeated big-government leftist Hillary Clinton for president, something critically important happened. Every American job creator and every American citizen who was struggling to make ends meet or searching for a job got a champion on their side. This was truly morning in America.

To highlight the unprecedented success of President Trump’s accomplishments and his America First agenda, Citizens United is launching a national media campaign to say “thank you” to our 45th president for his leadership.

Our first in a series of television ads is titled "How We Feel" and it will run nationally on television for the next eight days. It will be complimented with digital ads in targeted states in the coming days.

Finally there is someone sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office who has made a payroll and is an ardent believer in American exceptionalism and free market capitalism.

The election of the ultimate political outsider Donald Trump to the presidency has created optimism in our private sector like never before. Businesses large and small know they have a person in power who thinks like them – not like a politician – and is managing our economy with that intuitive and innovative mindset.

President Trump looks at our flourishing economy and believes that we’ve only just begun. Over 155 million people are currently employed in our country – the most ever – and remarkably, there are more job openings than unemployed people.

Wages are increasing for our workers, and as USA Today reported recently: “The long-awaited pickup in U.S. wage growth may have finally arrived. Average hourly earnings rose 2.9 percent in August from a year earlier, the sharpest jump since June 2009.”

Over the past half century, only two other 12-month stretches have seen unemployment at such a low percentage.

Hope, growth and opportunity are all on the rise in Donald Trump’s America.

I could go on and on, so I will. Consumer confidence is at an 18-year high and small business confidence is at its highest level ever. A recent report from the National Federation of Independent Business stated: “The small business engine continues to roar with the dramatic change in economic policies since November 2016.”

The good news doesn’t stop there. Over 3.5 million jobs have been created since President Trump took office, including 201,000 last month. Our nation’s economy is growing at a robust 4.2 percent. There are reasons to feel good again in America.

Our national unemployment rate remained at the historically low level of 3.9 percent last month. In fact, over the past 12 months the national unemployment rate has averaged 4.025 percent. Over the past half century, only two other 12-month stretches have seen unemployment at such a low percentage.

From January through December 2000, the national unemployment rate’s average for the year was a similar 3.966 percent; and the lowest 12-month run over the past 50 years was in the year 1969, when unemployment averaged 3.491 percent.

For Hispanics, the unemployment rate has never been this low for this long. Over the past 12 months, the Hispanic unemployment rate has been under 5 percent for nine months, including 4.7 percent currently.

Before the Trump administration, the Hispanic unemployment rate fell under 5 percent on just one occasion, when it dipped to 4.8 percent in October 2006.

The president wants entrepreneurs and job creators to think big and succeed. He fully understands the dignity associated with having a job and providing for one’s family.

The African-American unemployment rate hit its all-time record low of 5.9 percent in May. African-American unemployment had never been below 7 percent until the Trump administration, with the rate averaging 6.808 percent over the past 12 months.

You can rest assured that President Trump is striving to keep our economy booming for years to come. He is renegotiating unfair trade deals for the American people and he has asked Congress to pass legislation that will make his tax cuts permanent for all hard-working American taxpayers.

President Trump’s America First agenda is focused on jobs, jobs, jobs for all Americans. His historic tax cuts and deregulation policies have gotten big government out of the way as Americans strive to pursue their hopes and dreams.

The president wants entrepreneurs and job creators to think big and succeed. He fully understands the dignity associated with having a job and providing for one’s family. He wakes up every morning and asks: What’s the next thing we can do to make this economy even better?

Complacency isn’t in President Trump’s vocabulary and that’s precisely the guy you want in charge.