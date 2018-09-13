Brent Bozell: After Trump won, Google cried in its safe space – How the heck can we trust them now?

Google, owned by the same parent company as YouTube, is arguably the most influential social media company in the world, with a power to affect the public dialogue across the globe in ways unimaginable just a handful of years ago.

The question is now being asked: Is Google flexing its muscles to do just that?

Conservatives have pointed to mounting evidence that Google is waging war on them. They’ll cite everything from YouTube banishing conservatives for espousing their beliefs, to Google partnering with left-wing organizations to disparage conservative thought itself. All along, Google has issued bizarre, barely understandable statements denying these charges.

Now Google executives have been caught again – twice in the past two weeks. Actually, they have indicted themselves with explosive leaks of their own material. And it goes to the very top of the corporate food chain.

Breitbart has released an explosive video of an hour-long post-election Google meeting featuring staff and top executives discussing their despair over the election of President Trump in 2016. There’s a reason the video has a “Confidential – Internal Use Only” label on top. It’s about the last thing that company wanted the public to see.

The video features Google co-founder Sergey Brin opening the meeting by declaring: “I think it’s a very stressful time. It conflicts with many of our values … voting is not a rational act.” In one fell swoop he both endorsed Hillary Clinton and disparaged the Trump voters who Clinton referred to as “deplorables.”

The video features Google Vice President for Global Affairs Kent Walker dismissing the election results as “a hiccup” interrupting the march of the left.

Walker says: “What are the next steps for us before the world comes into this environment of tribalism that’s self-destructive (in) the long term? … History is on our side in a profound and important way … the moral arc of history is long but bends toward progress.”

The video features a visibly distraught Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat attempting to rally the troops.

Porat says: “We have an obligation to fight for what is right. And that is one of the many things that makes this company so beautiful. … Our values are strong! We will fight to protect them, and we will use our great strength and resources that we have to continue to advance really important values.”

As executives on stage declare a commitment to a leftist ideology, you hear the staff in the audience cheer. As staffers declare their leftist militancy, you watch the executives applaud.

Google has responded with yet another “What? Us?” denial. Among other preposterous statements, it says: “Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products.”

Recently Tucker Carlson of Fox News broke another Google story, this time an internal confidential memo from a Google executive to her superiors describing how the company tried to boost the Latino vote for Hillary Clinton.

The executive calls this a “silent donation” to the cause. She expresses special gratitude for the “shout out” she received for her efforts from Google CEO Sundar Pichai – the same man who was a no-show after promising to testify before Congress to discuss the company’s political agenda.

The evidence against Google is overwhelming. Some more examples:

A study in 2016 documented how Google’s all-important search results were skewed to help Hillary Clinton. Even liberal news site Slate noted Democrats were given the advantage.

A study of Google News has found that five liberal news organizations (The New York Times, CNN, Politico, The Washington Post and HuffPost) were given 49 percent of all recommendations.

YouTube has censored the hugely respected and popular PragerU, which produces videos of intellectual discussions that could be delivered at Princeton – except they’re produced by a conservative. Google has labeled these discussions “inappropriate” and “profane,” and gone so far as to demonetize the Prager’s videos.

In 2017 Google fired James Damore for publicly criticizing what he called the company’s “ideological echo chamber.”

Google is using left-wing Wikipedia as its front page source to describe organizations –while knowing that Wikipedia is often manipulated by leftist radicals. Thus, the California Republican Party has been listed as having “Nazism” as part of its ideology.

Google has partnered with the liberal journalism site ProPublica – as well as the radical Southern Poverty Law Center – to create a crowd-sourced database for a site called “Documenting Hate.” The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled several pro-family Christian organizations “hate groups.”

So let’s review Google’s statements.

What Google is saying publicly: “No personal bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products.”

What Google is saying privately: “We have an obligation to fight for what is right … to use our great strength and resources that we have … to advance our values.”

This must stop. Google is too strong, too secretive and too disingenuous. Google's CEO didn't show up for the last congressional hearing. It’s time for congressional subpoenas.