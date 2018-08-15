Desperate anti-Trump media elevate a strange trio to discredit the president

In the media’s latest tactic to take down President Trump in the court of public opinion, anti-Trump journalists are pinning their hopes on a porn star, a corrupt lawyer and a reality TV star. It almost sounds like the beginning of a bad joke – except this is unfortunately our present reality.

While legitimate questions may exist for the president, trying to legitimize this shady trio by giving them a media makeover isn’t going to give them credibility with the general public. This may be the mainstream media’s “dream team,” but Main Street USA will be a much harder sell.

President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded a conversation with Trump prior to the election in 2016. They talked about paying for Playboy model Karen McDougal’s story, in which she claimed to have had an affair with Trump.

American Media Inc., which owns the National Enquirer, had agreed to pay for McDougal’s story about the alleged affair, though the Enquirer never ended up publishing it.

The president’s legal team claimed that the recording conveniently stopped prematurely, raising questions about what was not recorded. Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus, said: “There’s no indication of any crime being committed on this tape.”

So, once again, there’s no “there,” there.

Reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman, fired three times on “The Apprentice” by Donald Trump, was fired again last year, this time from the West Wing, allegedly over ethics violations.

Though she’s never earned the reputation of “playing well with others,” Manigault Newman left Pennsylvania Ave with the promise to tell her story. Translation: hell hath no fury like Omarosa scorned.

Manigault Newman breached national security protocols on her way out the door by recording her firing by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in the Situation Room, where recording devices are prohibited.

President Trump’s campaign filed for arbitration Tuesday against Manigault Newman, claiming she violated a 2016 nondisclosure agreement by leaking information from the Situation Room and by disparaging the president in her new gossip-filled book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.” Her surreptitious recordings of Kelly may also get her a visit from the FBI, the Secret Service or both.

The mainstream media, which salivates over all things anti-Trump, rolled out the red carpet for Manigault Newman. However, over the last couple of years when she was solidly on Team Trump – either on the campaign trail or in the White House – the media considered her a joke, especially when it came to her ongoing feud with CNN’s April Ryan.

The Brad Paisley song “Celebrity” comes to mind: ‘Cause when you’re a celebrity, it’s adios reality. You can act just like a fool, people think you’re cool, just ‘cause you’re on TV.”

Nobody thinks Omarosa’s cool, except for the liberal darlings in the mainstream media. When she’s effectively discredited she will have burned that bridge as well, and they’ll no longer have a use for her either.

The media’s other fan favorite is Stormy Daniels, the porn star and walking contradiction who’s suing the president and Michael Cohen for defamation, for denying her claim that she had an affair with Trump. Cohen paid her $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement.

Meanwhile, Daniels signed a letter in January saying: "I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money' as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

Confused? Stormy appears to be too.

Most reasonable people find it difficult to take seriously accusations made by these three media darlings who are paraded out as if they are pillars of society, when in fact they are famous for their flexible morals. None of them are likely to even be trusted enough to be chosen to serve on a jury at this point.

If the media are truly interested in answering legitimate questions related to the president, this isn’t the way to get it done.

The reality TV star with a vendetta, the porn star who claimed she never had an affair with Trump before she claimed she did, and the attorney who violates confidentiality by recording his clients are weak arguments for a case against an unfair, biased media grossly obsessed with “getting Trump.”

History teaches that if you’re going to go after the king, you better destroy him; because if you don’t you’ll only make him stronger. If the media are so desperate to sink this low, the result will likely be a long, last laugh for President Trump – as in a two-term presidency.