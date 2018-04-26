Photo of praying students should be celebrated, so why is it sparking anti-Christian hatred instead?

Who knew that a photo of a few high school seniors saying grace in a restaurant before their prom would inspire a wave of anti-Christian prejudice?

A great many Christians and conservatives for one. While most forms of prejudice are now frowned upon, hatred and discrimination against Christians is proudly embraced by some on the left in America and by some regimes in foreign lands.

What a horrible thing it is to have faith in God and Jesus Christ!

A journalist in Oakland, California innocently posted the photo sent to him by the mother of one of the teens and – much like Kanye West “breaking Twitter” because he dared to actually think for himself and say something nice about President Trump – this heartwarming photo is blowing up Facebook.

Why?

With so much carnage, pain, heartache, and real and manufactured personal division in our news on a daily basis, why is so much hate, anger and fear directed at such a simple and uplifting photo? Shouldn’t we be celebrating the goodness depicted in such a scene?

Apparently not.

Just by looking at the photo, some instantly assumed that these young people were anti-gay, racist and against equal rights in general.

Really? All of those accusatory charges gleaned from a photo of a few teens holding hands in prayer before dinner?

How could that be?

Others who look down their noses at Christians and Christianity and who commented on the photo soon provided a clue.

Said one: “Being a Christian doesn’t mean they are well-behaved.”

OK. True enough on the “well-behaved” assumption. But being a Christian certainly isn’t synonymous with being an evil, hateful and intolerant person.

Some of the greatest champions of tolerance, brotherhood and equal rights have been Christians – and prayerful men and women of other faiths as well.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wasn’t an atheist. Neither were the ministers, priests and rabbis who marched with him to fight the scourge of racism. Neither were the Bible-believing Christians in the 1800s who fought for the abolition of slavery as a sin against a loving God who embraces people of all colors.

And many Christians and other people of faith have also been prominent in fighting discrimination against LGBT Americans and other minority groups.

Anyone who claims that the Holy Bible promotes hatred doesn’t understand the first thing about the Bible or about Christianity.

Equating Christianity with prejudice and hatred has no basis in fact – and is instead evidence of prejudice and hatred by the anti-Christian forces.

Anti-Christian prejudice is a cancer on the soul, as is prejudice against others for their faith in God. Who will those with such loathing in their hearts next despise and smear because of their own ignorance and intolerance?

Photos like this one of praying students should be celebrated for their goodness, joy and hopefulness. Who in their right mind would rather see a photo of teens smoking pot, breaking windows, slashing tires, snatching purses, or carrying out a school shooting?

The journalist who quite accidently began all of this controversy by posting the photo on his Facebook page stated in part that he was “honestly surprised” by the negative reaction and wasn’t trying to imply a religious person is automatically a “good person.”

Correct. Other than posting an innocent, moving and happy photo of some young people united in friendship and prayer, nothing else was intended.

This same journalist also once posted a photo of some young basketball players stopping their game to kneel in respect as a funeral procession drove past.

I can’t wait to hear what evil some believe was lurking in the hearts and minds of those kids.