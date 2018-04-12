Dear Khloe Kardashian, don't take Tristan Thompson back -- It won't be easy but you deserve better

Khloe Kardashian, of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” fame, had a baby Thursday morning, a girl whose name has not yet been announced. A few days ago, her boyfriend, and father of her child, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson was photographed canoodling with another woman at a club in New York and entering his hotel twice with her for hours at a time.

No matter what people think of the Kardashians as a brand or as characters on a TV show, the family has always been very tight-knit and supportive of each other, and her family has rallied to her side in Cleveland during her final days of pregnancy.

Khloe has suffered cheating scandals before, with her husband basketball player Lamar Odom and other boyfriends. But this infidelity, done so publicly just days before her baby is born, has her fans, and even her longtime foes like Amber Rose, rallying to her side.

Thompson was booed at a Cavaliers game in Cleveland last night when his face was on the Jumbotron. Usually a favorite player, his disgusting behavior is not sitting well with his fans.

Don’t take him back, Khloe, at least not right now. A man who cheats so openly in the days before his child’s birth is not a man to be trusted and this is not a time to have someone like that around you.

Advice Khloe is getting right now centers on her not dating basketball players in the future. But the fact is that plenty of ball players are faithful and plenty of “regular guys” aren’t. Your career choice or your bank account number doesn’t align with your morality.

But all of that is beside the point right now. What Khloe needs to do is focus on her baby and herself right now.

c: Don’t take him back, Khloe, at least not right now. A man who cheats so openly in the days before his child’s birth is not a man to be trusted and this is not a time to have someone like that around you.

You need love and support in your orbit right now. The period right after a baby’s birth, especially your first, is a hazy, emotional time full of love and sleeplessness. The baby is the priority, the guy who behaved atrociously at a time when you needed him most has to be moved to the back burner.

It’s difficult to do that, of course, when the paparazzi will be hounding you both but you need to set the boundaries and you need to keep them. Don’t deny him his child but he does not get to have you, or the cozy family unit you had in mind.

You deserve better, Khloe, any woman deserves better. Thompson’s blatant behavior might be a cry for help but that’s someone else’s problem right now. The only cry you need to be answering is your baby’s.

Good luck.