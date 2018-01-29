If only Hillary had read a passage from Juanita Broaddrick's book

Hillary Clinton emerged from the woods of Chappaqua, New York to crack a joke at President Trump’s expense during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

The sketch featured John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled and Cardi B auditioning to read the spoken word version of Michael Wolff’s error-laden anti-Trump book, “Fire and Fury.”

The crowd inside Madison Square Garden erupted in deafening cheers when Hillary made a surprise appearance — reading a passage about President Trump’s love for McDonald’s.

Donald Trump, Jr. had perhaps the best retort of the night – tweeting:

“Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency.”

