Some folks across the fruited plain are wondering if their Google Home smart speakers have an aversion to Christianity.

A number of users have complained that Google’s popular virtual assistant can identify Allah and Buddha but cannot identify Jesus Christ.

“Google, who is Allah?” one Google user asked on a now-viral Facebook video. Click here to watch the video.

“According to Wikipedia, in Islamic theology God is the all-powerful, all knowing creator, sustainer, ordainer and judge of everything in existence,” the virtual assistant replied.

But when she asked Google who Jesus Christ was, the device replied, “Sorry, I don’t know how to help with that yet.”

And when she asked who Jesus was, the device responded, “Sorry, I’m not sure how to help.”

The same thing happened to David Sams, of Brentwood, Tennessee.

"I even asked Google who is David Sams? Google knew who I was, but Google did not know who Jesus was, Google did not know who Jesus Christ was, and Google did not know who God was," Sams told Fox 17.

A number of smart speaker owners across the country are wondering if it’s simply an oversight or if something more sinister is at play.

"It's kinda scary, it's almost like Google has taken Jesus and God out of smart audio," Sams said. "First it started with schools."

Google released a statement to Fox 17 saying it meant no disrespect to Christians or the Son of God.

“The reason the Google Assistant didn’t respond with information about ‘Who is Jesus’ or ‘Who is Jesus Christ’ wasn’t out of disrespect but instead to ensure respect,” Google said in a statement.

Hey Google, what is “load of hooey?”

A Google spokesperson went on to say that content from certain topics can be vulnerable to vandalism and spam. And if their systems detect such circumstances, the Assistant might not reply.

“We’re exploring different solutions and temporarily disabling these responses for religious figures on the Assistant,” Google said.

In the meantime, perhaps I can be of some assistance to the folks at Google Home.

Hey Google, Jesus is the Son of God, the Risen Savior and whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but shall have everlasting life. See John 3:16.