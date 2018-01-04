Judge Andrew Napolitano: In 2018 Donald Trump will... (It's time for this year's office pool)

1) In 2018,

a. the Democrats will win control of the House of Representatives.

b. the Republicans will retain control of the Senate.

c. President Donald Trump will provoke the use of the 25th Amendment by his Cabinet to remove him temporarily from office.

d. the key issue in the congressional races will be whether or not to impeach President Trump.

2) At the end of 2018,

a. more American troops will be deployed around the world than are today.

b. the United States will be directly involved in a land war in North Korea.

c. the United States will renounce its membership in NATO.

d. all American combat troops will be back home in the United States.

3) In 2018, President Trump will

a. issue more executive orders than President Barack Obama did in eight years.

b. build a wall along the Texas-Mexico border without congressional authorization.

c. use military force to prevent former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie from taking over "The Apprentice."

d. stop using Twitter.

4) In 2018, the Supreme Court will

a. reverse Roe v. Wade, thereby handing off the abortion controversy to the states.

b. find that the right to carry arms outside the home is protected by the Second Amendment.

c. outlaw the government’s mass surveillance of Americans.

d. have its oral arguments televised.

5) In 2018, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will

a. race to see who can hack the other’s Twitter account more effectively.

b. proclaim their personal and eternal friendship to each other.

c. agree to produce a shirtless 2019 calendar together.

d. threaten each other over Russian military forces in Finland.

6) In 2018, WikiLeaks will release

a. secret tapes of the meeting in Trump Tower between members of the Trump campaign, including Donald Trump Jr., and Russian agents.

b. Hillary Clinton’s favorite yoga positions.

c. proof that Bill Clinton is a crook.

d. emails showing where President Obama was born.

7) In 2018, President Trump will

a. wage a hostile takeover of NBC.

b. fire Lorne Michaels and hire the entire “Saturday Night Live” cast to work for the Trump Organization.

c. pick more fights than a fourth-grade schoolyard bully.

d. renounce building the wall.

8) In 2018, former Gov. Christie will

a. attempt professional wrestling for his next career.

b. try a cable TV gig at MSNBC and hate it because it is too much work.

c. become a roadie for Bruce Springsteen’s next tour.

d. curse the day he first heard of the George Washington Bridge.

9) In 2018, Sen. Ted Cruz will

a. retire to Texas.

b. announce that he will challenge President Trump in 2020.

c. be appointed to the Supreme Court.

d. face a very serious challenge by a popular and wealthy Republican congressman from Texas.

10) In 2018, President Trump will begin his “I Am the Greatest” tour by

a. listening to Hillary Clinton stump speeches.

b. sitting through a dinner with Paul Ryan and Buddy Ryan arguing about Federal Reserve policy.

c. giving a lecture at Princeton University about how bad a president Woodrow Wilson was.

d. hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

11) In 2018, the news media will

a. embrace fake news 24/7 by establishing formal fake news outlets.

b. make billions covering the Trump administration.

c. be ostracized by President Trump.

d. largely be very frustrated as President Trump continues to bypass and ignore them.

12) In 2018, former President Obama will

a. start a health insurance company.

b. become the president of the University of Chicago.

c. show up everywhere.

d. be shunned by fellow Democrats.

13) In 2018, the World Series will be won by

a. the New York Yankees, after Jerry Jones buys the team.

b. the Boston Red Sox, after cheating.

c. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

d. the San Francisco Giants, after Nancy Pelosi and her husband buy the team.

14) After the 2018 season, the Super Bowl will be won by

a. the Dallas Cowboys, after Jerry Jones sells the team.

b. the Pittsburgh Steelers

c. the New England Patriots, after another Bill Belichick/Tom Brady cheating scandal.

d. the Cleveland Browns, after a miracle.

15) In 2018, global warming will be

a. embraced by President Trump as part of a deal he will later renounce.

b. exposed as a hoax.

c. largely forgotten.

d. the subject of another encyclical by Pope Francis.

16) One year from today,

a. Pope Francis will be voluntarily retired and living as a simple parish priest in a slum in Buenos Aires.

b. divorced and remarried Catholics will lawfully be able to receive the Holy Eucharist.

c. Roman Catholic cardinals will have deposed Pope Francis for heresy.

d. Antonin Scalia will be on his way to formal sainthood.

17) One year from today,

a. the United States will have imposed a 50 percent tariff on all goods made in China.

b. the Federal Reserve will be retaining artificially low interest rates.

c. more Americans will keep their cash in shoe boxes than in banks.

d. bank bankruptcies will be happening once a week.

18) One year from today,

a. we will all know how wealthy President Trump is -- or isn’t.

b. Mike Pence will have announced that he will be running for president in 2020.

c. the Islamic State group will be history.

d. former Gov. Christie and California Gov. Jerry Brown will be cellmates in a federal prison.

19) One year from today,

a. Hillary and Bill Clinton will have been indicted by a federal grand jury for operating a criminal enterprise.

b. Roger Clemens will be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

c. none of President’s Trump’s 2017 advisers will be working for him at the White House.

d. more people will be on ObamaCare than were in 2017.

20) In the long run,

a. everything the government has it has stolen.

b. everything the government says is a lie.

c. that government is best which governs least.

d. all of the above are true.

My choices are 1a, b, d; 2b; 3b; 4b; 5d; 6a; 7d; 8b; 9d; 10d; 11d; 12d; 13c; 14b; 15a; 16b; 17b; 18a; 19a; 20d.

Happy New Year.