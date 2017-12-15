Mary takes action when sheep steals baby Jesus in best Christmas pageant ever!

A preschool donnybrook broke out during the annual Christmas pageant at the First Baptist Church in White Pine, Tennessee.

Teegan Benson, playing the part of a two-year old sheep, went off script and decided to snatch the Little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

"My daughter has a great love for babies," Tana Benson told the Todd Starnes Radio Show. "She had her eye on baby Jesus for quite a while during the show -- and she found Jesus to be irresistible."

While the rest of the children were singing "Away in a Manger," the little girl who played the part of Mary decided to retrieve the baby Jesus and return Him to the manger.

But little Teegan was determined to play with the doll - so a hilarious back and forth commenced between two very determined little girls.

"Teegan was strutting her stuff and she was not interested in giving Him up," Mrs. Benson said.

“The little girl playing Mary is a middle child and a real stickler for the rules, and she knew that was not supposed to happen,” she told NBC News. “When I went up to take Teegan’s hand and walk her off the stage, the little girl playing Mary said, ‘She touched the baby Jesus! We weren’t supposed to touch the baby Jesus!'”

Mrs. Benson posted video of the merry melee on her Facebook page:

"My little sheep took the baby Jesus, breaking all the rules leaving poor little Mary no choice but to take action! Momma to the rescue tried her best to protect her baby at all costs. Definitely a program I will remember. LOVE these kiddos and my church family! Laughed so hard I cried!"

She said she has been overwhelmed by the response to the video -- receiving messages from as far away as England.

"Our church family is small and close-knit and everyone loves each other," she said. "The video gave us a chance to share the true meaning of Christmas - the birth of Jesus - the savior we know and love."

It was indeed - the best Christmas pageant ever!