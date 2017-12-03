WATCH: Pro-Life teenager punched outside Planned Parenthood clinic

A 15-year-old pro-life student was sucker-punched during a violent altercation Saturday outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Roanoke, Virginia. The unprovoked attack was captured on film by a Liberty University student. Click here to watch the video.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for Conservative, pro-life Americans!

The teenager was part of a Students for Life of America group that was engaged in sidewalk counseling on public property across from the Planned Parenthood clinic.

“It’s outrageous,” Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins said. “This act of violence against a group of peaceful pro-life students who were outside a Planned Parenthood facility offering love and support to pregnant women serves as a sad reflection on the state of debate today.”

Hawkins said a woman believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s accosted the student group early Saturday outside the clinic.

Pro-lifers traditionally gather in the area on Saturdays because that is the day when the clinic performs abortions. The young people were holding signs that read, “All people are made in the image of God.”

Continue reading at ToddStarnes.com.