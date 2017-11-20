Michael Goodwin: Memo to the Clintons: It's over

Editor's note: This column originally appeared in the New York Post.

Memo to the Clintons: It’s over.

After New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said that, in hindsight, Bill Clinton should have resigned over the Monica Lewinsky scandal, the political mafia put a hit on her. Clinton henchman Philippe Reines tweeted that “Ken Starr spent $70 million on a consensual b—job. Senate voted to keep POTUS WJC. But not enough for you @SenGillibrand?”

Reines called her a “hypocrite” for taking the Clintons’ money and endorsements, ending with, “Interesting strategy for 2020 primaries. Best of luck.”

Perhaps Reines’ panic blinded him to the tea leaves. Donna Brazile’s book signaled that the Clintons’ time has past and Gillibrand’s views are simply more proof of the new normal.

The Clintons better get used to being backbenchers.