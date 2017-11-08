Expand / Collapse search
THE CLINTONS

Michael Goodwin: How Brazile's book exposes liberal media's Hillary health coverup

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
Has former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile done Democrats a disservice with her new book on the ill-fated Clinton campaign or should her party thank her for seemingly liberating it from Hillary's grip? Tucker debates a former Clinton adviser. #Tucker

Silly, silly Donna Brazile. She’s publishing a book detailing turmoil in the Democratic Party during the 2016 campaign, highlighted by her concern that Hillary Clinton was seriously ill and might need to be replaced by Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.

What’s the big deal? There’s no news here because all this was well-known and covered at the time by the big national newspapers and networks, right?

Wrong. If Brazile were rehashing things we knew, there would be no book and no bombshell headlines now.

Instead, she has thrown open a new and very big window on 2016 — and exposed yet again the consequences of the political biases of the Democratic media.

The missed stories are not merely the result of mistakes or sloppy reporting. Brazile’s book is a revelation in that it shows that many left-leaning journalists didn’t so much cover Clinton as cover up for her.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin's column from the New York Post, click here.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.