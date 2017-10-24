Sean Hannity: The real Russia probe exposes Clintons, Obama, not President Trump

When it comes to Russia, it is clear that Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have been flat out lying to the American people, about what is really happening.

It was always just a matter of time before their manufactured hysteria and conspiracy theories blew up in their faces and boomeranged back on the Democrats and the media. Well, it is happening now.

None other than NBC News signaled the sea change with a bombshell report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he happens to be the brother of Hillary Clinton's former campaign chairman, John Podesta.

Mueller's investigation reportedly began by looking into the finances of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, but now is probing whether Podesta’s firm violated the Foreign Agent Registration Act while working with a Moscow-linked organization. Under that law, lobbyists in the United States who worked for foreign entities must register with the Department of Justice and disclose what they are doing.

But wait, there’s more. The Hill’s John Solomon is out with another explosive report about the FBI having evidence that the Kremlin launched a campaign to try to gain access to Hillary Clinton, her top aides and her husband, Bill Clinton, in 2009. According to The Hill, one attempt included a female Russian who used a false identity to secure a job with a key Democratic donor in the hopes that she would be able to collect intelligence on Hillary Clinton and the State Department. She was deported when her spy ring was busted in 2010.

Think about this: At the exact same time Vladimir Putin and Russia were trying to infiltrate her inner circle, Hillary Clinton was using a private server that had top-secret special access programs, classified national security information on it.

Clinton knew what was happening because her office commented on the Russia spy ring bust back in 2010. Yet, she recklessly continued to use the personal server, putting national security at risk.

Last week, Solomon and Circa News’ Sara Carter both reported that Bill Clinton, while his wife was Secretary of State, tried to get permission to meet with Russian nuclear officials while the Uranium One deal was being approved by the Obama administration and his own wife. That deal gave control of 20 percent of America’s Uranium supply to Russia.

Back in 2009, the FBI was doing its job. Investigators discovered evidence, including documents and emails and financial records. They had eyewitness accounts that the Russian nuclear officials working on behalf of Vladimir Putin and Russia and Moscow were engaging in bribery.

Just before the deal that put our own nuclear materials in the hands of a hostile nation known to be trying to bribe our government, Bill Clinton got $500,000 for a speech in Moscow. That was twice his normal speaking fee, and the check was cut from a bank that had an interest in the Uranium One deal. While in Moscow, the former president sought to meet with Russian nuclear officials. He had to ask his own wife's State Department for permission, but wound up meeting directly with Vladimir Putin and corrupt banking officials instead.

At the same time, Russian nuclear officials were giving $145 million to the Clinton Foundation. Were they simply feeling philanthropic?

Putin wanted a piece of our Uranium supply, our government knew he was illegally efforting to get it, a former president met with him and pocketed a suspicious speaking fee and, what did our government do? The Obama administration, including Hillary Clinton and then-Attorney General Eric Holder let it happen. In 2010, the Uranium One deal was approved.

If this is all knew to you, maybe it is because a patriotic informant, who first told the FBI about Russia’s bribery scheme, was mysteriously muzzled by the Obama Department of Justice. But now, President Trump is in charge, and the truth will come out, right?

Well, the federal prosecutor who helped lead that FBI investigation, and who surely knows everything about the Uranium One scandal, is Rod Rosenstein. He’s the very man who appointed Mueller to probe Trump-Russia collusion. And Mueller himself was FBI director during this entire scandal. We are supposed to trust Mueller to investigate Russian interference fairly, objectively and honestly even though he kept the Russian bribery plot quiet so the Hillary Clinton could get richer and keep her presidential aspirations intact.

If the Department of Justice won’t do its job and expose the Russia scandal, Congress will. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., says the House Oversight Committee is now investigating this Uranium One deal. And he recently revealed some stunning information about the FBI informant.

“I've been able to speak with the confidential informant that helped the FBI uncovered this bribery scheme,” he said. “I've spoken with his attorney. And this informant wants to tell his story but he's currently under a nondisclosure agreement that was signed with the Eric Holder Justice Department. He came forward in 2016, was threatened with reprisal from the Loretta Lynch Justice Department.”

The Democrats and their handmaidens in the media should have been more careful about what they wished for. The Russia collusion story is finally coming out.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity," Oct. 23, 2017