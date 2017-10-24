Never Trump mob led by Ben Sasse attacks Trump spiritual adviser

An angry mob of Never Trumpers led by Sen. Ben Sasse attacked the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas -- one of the nation's most respected evangelical congregations.

Dr. Robert Jeffress had invited Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity to share his testimony and promote a new faith-based movie during Sunday morning services at the megachurch.

Hannity, who identifies as a born-again believer, is one of the producers of the new film, "Let There Be Light." I've posted the video at the bottom of this page.

Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, attacked Jeffress in a series of tweets -- which I've posted below. He suggested the pastor was mixing politics with religion.

"By the way, we're talking about Sundays here...(You can be free from politics,)" he tweeted.

With all due respect, Sen. Sasse is not a member of the First Baptist Church in Dallas -- so I'm not quite sure why it's any of his business who the church invites to participate in its worship services.

Michael Wear, a former Obama White House staffer also criticized First Baptist Dallas, tweeting, "Politics as religion. Religion as politics."

Well-known conservative columnist Erick Erickson wrote a scathing article titled, "Is Rev. Robert Jeffress Going to Heaven?"

"Jeffress has been worshiping at the altar of Trump lately. He’s put aside the holy and Godly for a seat not at the Lord’s table, but at Trump’s. And as he gets rewarded mightily with access, one need not take too deep a reading of Psalm 73 to worry for him and which side of salvation he is on," Erickson wrote.

Jeffress appeared on the Todd Starnes Show Monday calling for Sasse to apologize to the congregation of the First Baptist Church.

"A U.S. Senator attacking a pastor for what he's doing in his own church - that is absolutely unprecedented that he would do such a thing," Jeffress said on the radio show.

For the record, Jeffress preached a sermon about the moral and spiritual unraveling of the nation.

"I said the only way to change the direction of America was to change the hearts of Americans through Jesus Christ," Jeffress said on the show. "I presented the Gospel, gave the invitation and dozens and dozens of people came forward to receive Christ as their Savior."

What part of that bothers the Gentleman from Nebraska?

"You've got a Republican senator who is criticizing what a pastor and his local church are doing to share the gospel of Jesus Christ," Jeffress said.

Just let that sink in for a moment, folks.

"Senator Sasse owes our church an apology," Jeffress demanded.

I reached out to the senator's press office multiple times -- but they refused to take my telephone call and they refused to answer email messages.

Sen. Sasse's behavior is repulsive and should be repudiated by the Republican Party. Shame on you, sir. Shame on you.

I know Robert Jeffress and I know Sean Hannity. They are good and decent men who love our nation and love our God -- both are sinners saved by grace.

That's a message that all of mankind needs to hear -- including those who worship at the altar built by Never Trumpers.

