Sorry, New York Times, Trump isn’t Hitler. Not even close

Thursday, New York Times columnist Charles Blow took liberal outrage to new decibel levels. His argument? President Trump is comparable to Adolf Hitler.

No, I’m not kidding. In Blow’s words: “Maybe I have crossed the ink-stained line of the essay writer, where Hitler is always beyond it. But I don’t think so. Ignoring what one of history’s greatest examples of lying has to teach us about current examples of lying, particularly lying by the ‘president’ of the most powerful country in the world, seems to me an act of timidity in a time of terror.”

Where to even begin? First and foremost, Donald Trump is indeed our president. There’s no need for quotations. He won nearly 63 million votes in November, in case liberals need another reminder. En route to victory, President Trump won union strongholds like Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Not since the days of Ronald Reagan have we seen such crossover appeal. And, yes, he was democratically elected—even if liberal blowhards like Blow question it.

Second, why exactly is this “a time of terror?” If anything, the president is making it a priority to confront radical Islamist groups who have committed actual acts of terrorism. For the first time ever, the U.S. military is launching strikes on ISIS training camps in Yemen. Dozens of Islamic State militants were recently killed by U.S. airstrikes. Moreover, ISIS has officially lost control of Raqqa, the group’s self-declared capital in Syria, to U.S.-backed forces.

In smearing President Trump, left-wing ideologues are disgracing themselves and the newspapers who continue to publish them.

And Americans have President Trump to thank. From the travel ban to its rejection of the disastrous Iran deal, the Trump administration has prioritized our national security above all else—whether Blow wants to believe it or not.

But to evoke Adolf Hitler—the most reviled dictator in the history of the world—is a bridge too far, even for the New York Times. Mentioning his name in the same sentence as our president is not only intellectually dishonest—which even Blow acknowledges—but also insulting to the innocent civilians who suffered under the Nazi regime and their family members, who continue to cope with the sheer evil of Nazi atrocities.

Not that we need a reminder, but the Holocaust killed as many as 20 million victims overall. Millions more died fighting German forces to liberate Europe from Nazi authoritarianism.

In smearing President Trump, left-wing ideologues are disgracing themselves and the newspapers who continue to publish them. Blow argues our president is next in the line of “powerful leaders [who] use lying as a form of mass manipulation.” Yet the Times columnist provides no examples because he can’t. Even if he could, there is no comparison between a lie and the mass execution of millions of innocent civilians.

Shame on the New York Times for publishing such vitriolic content. It’s no wonder trust in the left-leaning mainstream media is at an all-time low. Less than one-third of Americans express even “a fair amount” of confidence in the media. After months of rabid anti-Trump headlines, only 14 percent of Republicans trust news outlets to do their job. With columnists like Blow in the fold, why would they?

What Americans do trust is the Trump agenda, which will make our country safer and revitalize our economy like never before. President Trump’s approval ratings are highest when it comes to handling terrorism—actual terror, not Blow’s definition—and managing the economy. It’s no coincidence consumer confidence has reached its highest level since 2004.

The American people can take pride in a president who champions them, even as liberal snowflakes fan the flames of “resistance.”

