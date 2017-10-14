Are you weak if you make your man a sandwich? This is why real men don’t marry feminists

Editor's note: The following column first appeared on SuzanneVenker.com.

Have you ever made your husband a sandwich? If so, you should be ashamed of yourself. Don't you realize such behavior sets women back decades?

That's the message of a new article in The Daily Telegraph, entitled "When making a sandwich is a crime against feminism," about an Australian woman named Maddie who asked a Facebook group of 26,186 mothers whether anyone had some yummy alternatives for her husband's lunches, which she said she makes for him every day.

Now that's what anyone I know would call a nice wife.

But that's not what Maddie was called on Facebook. Instead, she was told she was nothing but a “slave” and a “1950s housewife." She was also “weird,” as no woman in her right mind would do something so demeaning as to make her husband lunch.

The feminist worldview is antithetical to love because its focus is solely on women: their needs, their wants, their desires, and their rights. Love can’t possibly be sustained with an attitude like that.

Here's just a sampling of some of the responses Maddie got:

“Your husband is a grown up, and you’re not his mother!”

“My husband can make his own damn lunch.”

"I make my husband the same thing he makes me. Nothing!!”

“Stuff that, hubby is a grown man. I already do his laundry and keep his children alive.”

“Our advice is to stop making his lunches.”

“My role is childcare during working hours and that’s it.”

“He’s lucky if I decide to make dinner some nights."

That, my friends, is what feminists brought to America in the 1970s.

And it stuck.

The idea that a wife would—or God forbid, should—do anything for her husband with no expectation for anything in return—just to be nice, because, as Maddie put it, she "loves her man" and they "can't afford to eat out"— makes her weak.

Honestly, is it really any wonder why the relationship between the sexes is such a mess today? Or why, as Bloomberg published just last week, married Americans are unhappier than ever? In my opinion, it is largely because there are so many women in America today who, either knowingly or unknowingly, have a feminist mind.

Feminists teach women, above all else, to stand up for themselves against the evil men of the world. Even harmless husbands fall into the category of 'evil men' since they supposedly long to lord over their wives. Thus, the knee-jerk reaction to the suggestion that a wife might serve her husband in some way—make him a drink or a meal—is to become defensive. Yet, if we turn the scenario around, if a husband were to serve his wife in any way, well, that's acceptable.

Of course, there are men who support feminists. My friend Helen Smith, Ph.D., refers to these type of men as "Uncle Tims" in her book "Men on Strike." An Uncle Tim is a male sellout who kowtows to feminists because he's (a) just as left-wing as they are and thus agrees with the feminist worldview, or (b) too weak to stand up for himself and knows that if he says anything he's not suppose to, he won't get sex.

Most Uncle Tims who fall under category A live on the East and West coasts. Those who fall under category B can live anywhere, but the one area of the country they're scarce is in the South and the Midwest. Because that's where the real men live.

And real men don't marry feminists.

The men who do have been feminized and are proud of not being "the man of the house." They see that as backwards and take pride in their progressive, non manly ways. Of course, don't expect an Uncle Tim to kill the intruder in the house on his wife's behalf—he's given up the role of provider and protector. He and his wife are equals!

Unfortunately, the Uncle Tims are often the ones who lose in the end because all too often feminist wives regret their choice to make their marriages androgynous—and the men who give up their manhood, because they thought that's what women and society wanted—are left in the dust.

To improve the state of marriage in this country, what we need are fewer feminists and fewer Uncle Tims. We need real men who aren't afraid to stand up to feminist gobbledygook. A fantastic example is Chad Prather, aka Political Cowboy—who, not coincidentally, is from Texas. Check out his very funny (and very true) video on gender INequality!

Now there's a real man.

And I'd bet my life savings his wife isn't a feminist.