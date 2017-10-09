Las Vegas massacre shows our learning curve on domestic terror continues

Leo Tolstoy wrote in “Anna Karenina” that “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

Terror attacks are like unhappy families; each is different in its own awful way.

The unspeakable horror of 9/11 was a wake up call about how much some Muslims hate America and about the gaping holes in airport security and intelligence sharing.

Because another jihadist tried to ignite explosives in his shoe, passengers around the world must remove their shoes before boarding.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin on the New York Post click here.