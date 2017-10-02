Max Lucado: Las Vegas shooting - After this tragedy, can we still find calm in chaos?

Our nation is reeling from yet another national crisis. On Sunday more than 50 innocent lives were taken and thousands were put in danger while attending a country music concert in Las Vegas.

As we watch the horrifying images on television news reports with our hearts breaking, what if we stopped and asked ourselves a question? What can I do to make a difference? So many of these situations are out of my control, but are they out of God’s control? Does he want me to panic or ask me to pray? Is there a way to find calm in the chaos, strength in the strife?

One thing is sure: It is not God’s will that you lead a life of perpetual anxiety. It is not his will that you face every day with dread and trepidation. He made you for more than a life of breath-stealing angst and mind-splitting fear. And he made you to be a voice of peace in a wild, worry-wart world.

How many tragedies have been averted because one person refused to buckle under the strain? It’s this kind of composure Paul is summoning when he says, “Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything…” (Philippians 4:5-6 NIV).

Pursue this gentleness. The Lord is near– you are not alone. You may feel alone. You may think you’re alone. But there is never a moment in which you face life without help. God is near—be anxious for nothing!

The Greek word translated here as gentleness describes a temperament that’s seasoned and mature. It envisions an attitude fitting to the occasion, levelheaded and tempered. This gentleness is evident to all. Family members take note. Your friends sense a difference. Coworkers benefit from it.

The gentle person is sober minded and clear thinking. When this world is spiraling toward violence and confusion the contagiously calm person is the one who reminds others, “God is in control.” Pursue this gentleness. The Lord is near– you are not alone. You may feel alone. You may think you’re alone. But there is never a moment in which you face life without help. God is near—be anxious for nothing!