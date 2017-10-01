EPIC! Entire high school football team runs onto field with American flags!

The National Football League could learn a lesson about patriotism from the Fannin County High School Rebels in Georgia.

At the start of Friday night's football game the ENTIRE team ran onto the field waving American flags. A number of people in attendance at the game sent us photos and videos of the incredibly patriotic moment.

Supt. Michael Gwatney told WSB-TV the flags were meant to show support for veterans and active duty military personnel.

“It was an awesome and unifying moment for the audiences on both sides of our stadium and reminded us that no matter what team we support, we are all Americans,” he told the television station.

