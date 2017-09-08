Another spoiled NFL player makes fans furious after he disrespects the USA

You can now add Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters to your list of no-account, unpatriotic pinheads who hate the red, white and blue.

Peters brought shame upon himself and his family Thursday night when he refused to stand for the national anthem. It happened during the NFL's season opener between the Chiefs and the New England Patriots.

Instead of honoring our nation and our military, Peters plopped down on a bench and sulked -- like an overgrown, spoiled brat.

"I think it was disrespectful to our country. He should have stood up," football fan Sandra Lowman told Fox4KC.com.

Fan Steven King was so angered that he took off his Number 22 jersey and tossed it aside.

