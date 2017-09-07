Debt ceiling disaster: Trump just did us all a favor...

Editor's note: The following column originally appeared in The Resurgent.

Let’s be honest here. The Republicans in Congress were always going to find some deal with the Democrats. They were always going to find a way to surrender ultimately. What president Trump did was just short circuit the process and shorten the length of time we will suffer through failure theater where the Republicans in Congress and the Wall Street Journal editorial page try to convince us a turd sandwich is tasty.

The president did us all a favor.

But there is a problem. By giving the Democrats a three month extension, the president has essentially compressed the legislative calendar. The GOP will now have to do tax reform, immigration, spending, and debt ceiling all at one time. This exponentially increases the odds of a terrible deal.

With the president siding with Pelosi and Schumer so publicly, he has given the GOP every reason to publicly claim the president must want to work with the Democrats. And work with the Democrats they will — to undermine the president.

Using the newly compressed legislative calendar as an excuse, they will undoubtedly cut several bad deals with Democrats and lump them all together in a couple of pieces of legislation. Remember, there are two parties in Washington, the stupid party and the evil party. Occasionally they get together and do something that is both stupid and evil and the press heralds it as a bipartisan accomplishment.

We are on the road to stupid and evil more expeditiously because of what President Trump just did.

Erick Erickson is a Fox News contributor. He is host of "Atlanta's Evening News" and founder/editor of The Resurgent. He is the founder of RedState.com. Follow him on Twitter @EWErickson.