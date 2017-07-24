Tired of Selling Politics Like Soap, Democrats Are Now Selling It Like Pizza

Knowing they need a positive agenda, Democrats have spent months preparing to offer more than blind resistance to anything Donald Trump does or says. Last week, after countless focus groups and consultations with all of the party’s ideological grouplets, the party unveiled a new slogan they hoped would rival Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again.”

The new Democratic slogan is significantly more wordy: “Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages'" The thud it made in Washington and elsewhere came from how quickly it fell to earth.

Vox congressional reporter Jeff Stein notes that a Democratic member of Congress told him the slogan was “the result of months of polling and internal deliberations among the House Democratic caucus." But if that’s true, you think they would have figured out the new slogan is strangely similar to the current pitch for Papa John’s Pizza: "Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. Papa John's."

Democrats who are veterans of Barack Obama’s two successful presidential races were quick to heap scorn on what one called “the rhetorical equivalent of a soggy, tasteless slab or pizza dough.” “If your slogan uses a colon or a comma, back to the drawing board,” tweeted Jon Favreau, the former head of speechwriting for President Obama. “Fire every consultant involved,” added Jon Levitt, another former Obama speechwriter.

To make matters worse, within days of the slogan's unveiling it was learned it had also been lifted in part from a USA Today op-ed by Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who as the running-mate of Hillary Clinton last year helped take the Democratic Party into an historic and unexpected defeat. Back in May, Kaine summarized his message in his USA Today piece as “Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Wages. My thoughts on why Dems need a stronger economic message.”

It’s certainly true that even with the stolen slogan, the new Democratic message is an improvement over Hillary Clinton’s vapid 2016 race (where her slogan was “Stronger Together”) It contains some valuable insights on how to make job training programs more relevant and encourage apprenticeships. But too much of it is a series of warmed-over excuses for higher government spending on dubious programs and pump priming. That recipe will lead many independent and moderate voters to conclude the new slogan is trying to sell them on the policy equivalent of a mediocre slab of pizza slathered with 40-year-old ingredients and precious little meat. There’s just that much of a market for a stale product like that.

John Fund is a columnist for National Review. Follow him on Twitter @JohnFund.