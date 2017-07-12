Don't tread on me, you Trump-hating traitors

Editor's note: The following is a transcript of Todd Starne's opening monologue on The Todd Starnes Show. Click here to listen to the audio.



The left has become absolutely unhinged over the allegations of collusion with the Russians. Allegations by the way, in spite of everything that you've read, everything you have heard on the radio, everything you have seen on television, allegations that are still unfounded.

Based on the reporting by The New York Times there is still no hard evidence that Donald Trump Junior broke any laws. Now, his meetings with the Russians may have been ill advised, maybe even downright idiotic, stupid. But as near as I can tell, it's not illegal in this country to be stupid.

It's all a moot point anyway, because now that the special prosecutor is getting involved - Lord only knows what he is going to dig up.

If the Democrats and the Mainstream Media have their way, Donald Junior would be tried, convicted and executed for treason. They'd set up a guillotine right there in the Rose Garden.

“Off with his head!”

Or maybe they want Donald Junior to die by firing squad. Is that what you Democrats want? Is that what you fake-newsers want?

What about you Mika and Joe, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the dreaded Rachel Maddow? Do you want to pull the trigger? Do you want to take a whack with the ax?

Or maybe you just want to get rid of the entire first family Romanov style -- maybe that's what they want.

What's it going to take to satisfy your blood lust?

These reporters, these Democrats, they disgust me. They're jackals foaming at the mouth, seething with fury and hatred for our president.

They want to destroy this administration. Let me be clear, they want to destroy the Turmp administration.

And by the way, where is the Republican leadership? Where are you Paul Ryan? Where are you Mitch McConnell? Are you hiding under your desk cavorting with Nancy Pelosi?

Get out there in front of the cameras and man up! Defend your president - you sniveling, lily-livered, morally bankrupt cowards.

You know the only people right now supporting and defending the president of these United States are We the People - all of the gun-toting, Bible-clinging, deplorable Americans who went to the polls on Election Day.

His defenders are the people that are despised by not just the Democrats but also the Establishment Republicans. They despise us all.

You want to talk about treason? Okay, fine. Let's talk about treason. Let's talk about the army of reporters and far lefties and Democrats that are trying to take down a duly elected President of these United States.

Let's talk about that - because I've got news for you, folks in the mainstream media: it's not going to happen.

So all of you Democrats, and all of you liberal Republicans, and all of you fake-newsers, listen up: don't tread on me you Trump-hating traitors.