Minnesota yearbook: Behead Trump

I have some bad news for the kids at Brainerd High School in Minnesota – your 2017 yearbook is not so much a celebration of you as it is an anti-Trump propaganda book.

The 2017 edition of the yearbook included a section titled, “Trump 2k17-2k20? How do you feel about him?” And let’s just say I’m surprised the Secret Service hasn’t paid a courtesy call to the campus.

“I would like to behead him,” one student declared. “I do not like him.”

Now I may be mistaken but it sure sounds like she wants to chop off the president’s head.

Did I mention that Brainerd High School is a public institution – paid for with your tax dollars?

“I feel like Donald is very racist and sexist and doesn’t care to give people a chance before knowing them,” another student lamented.

“I don’t like the way he comes off, he seems really rude,” said yet another liberal urchin.

So why did Brainerd Public Schools allow such a hate-filled piece of alt-left propaganda to be published in the school yearbook?

The district posted a lengthy statement on its website condemning what it called “highly disrespectful statements from students about political figures.”

“The district does not support or otherwise endorse any disrespectful or politically based statements that are in the yearbook and apologizes for the statements that were included,” the statement reads.

The district went on to express its deep regrets and said they are investigating how the page came to be published in the yearbook.

In other words, the yearbook advisor might want to be dusting off his resume.

Social networking pages have exploded with angry and incredulous comments regarding the story – first reported by the Brainerd Dispatch.

“This just shows you what’s going on in our schools. It’s sick that they would allow this,” one reader wrote.

The Dispatch pointed out that President Trump carried Brainerd High School last fall during a mock election – beating Hillary Clinton 688-397.

So, it would seem the student body is conservative, but the student media is run by liberals. Sound familiar, good readers?

Sadly, our public schools have become a breeding ground for junior varsity members of the Mainstream Media.

You know back when I was in high school we used to have “senior superlatives” in our yearbook: Most LIkey to Succeed; Best Dressed; Class Clown. I don’t think we had “Most Likely to be John Wilkes Booth.”

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.