'SNL' fat shames Sarah Huckabee Sanders

There’s really not a polite way to say this but the folks over at "Saturday Night Live" are a bunch of pompous, low-rent, intergluteal clefts.

I came to that conclusion after watching “actress” Aidy Bryant’s absurd parody of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump’s deputy press secretary.

“My father is Mike Huckabee,” Bryant’s character said. “My mother is a big Southern hamburger.”

Throughout the sketch, Ms. Bryant devoured an apple.

Ms. Sanders, the daughter of former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, was fat-shamed.

It was ugly – even by NBC’s low standards.

“You guys were mean about Huckabee Sanders,” CNN’s Chris Cuomo said. “You were fat-shaming her. You were talking about how she looks and what she wears. I thought that it was mean, not funny.”

I never thought I’d see the day when CNN defended any member of the Trump administration.

“They had her eating,” Cuomo said. “I thought it was in poor taste.”

Let me see if I can illustrate the distastefulness of SNL’s sketch.

Imagine SNL performing a sketch about former First Lady Michelle Obama’s initiatives to encourage kids to eat healthier food.

Imagine Tyler Perry portraying Mrs. Obama as she scarfed down a cheeseburger and French fries during the parody press conference.

I have no doubt had that happened, NBC would have been forced to cancel SNL and the actors would have been blacklisted.

Penny Young Nance, the chief executive officer of Concerned Women for America, told me NBC crossed a line.

“I was so offended by that portrayal,” she said. ‘NBC treated her so much more irreverently than they ever would have treated a female leader from the left.”

Nance said it’s one thing to poke fun at a person’s accent, but it’s out of bounds to go after their appearance.

"I know Sarah. I've known Sarah for years. She's a cute curvy girl who is beautiful and really smart and is killing it every time she gets into the podium in the White House briefing room,” Nance said.

Nance said she doesn’t understand why SNL is talking about weight.

No one talked about Hillary Clinton’s weight and I don’t think we should have,” she said.

Now, that's true. I don't seem to recall SNL broadcasting any sketches on the weight of Secretary Clinton.

Punchlines about her waistline were verboten.

But Hollywood and the Mainstream Media believe Conservative women are fair game. So don’t be too surprised if Ms. Bryant’s character is conducting an SNL parody presser while gnawing on a meat loaf.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.