Teacher: I lost $100 bet because Trump wasn't shot

I received a rather disturbing report of yet another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome -- this time from a high school in Camarillo, California.

Jane Germaine said her son's English teacher at Campana High School told the class that she lost a $100 bet because President Trump had not been shot on Inauguration Day.

Mrs. Germaine tells me the teacher's remarks were troubling.

"A public school teacher using classroom time to share with students how she lost a bet because the president was not shot on Inauguration Day is beyond reprehensible to me and I do not see how the school district does not find this troubling as well," she told me.

And it turned out not to be the first time she's heard about teachers at the high school making politically-charged statements in the classroom.

"Teachers telling students that Trump hates women, Fox News is 'fake' news, it's raining so much in Southern California these days because Trump is president, a teacher telling students she is estranged from certain family members because they are conservative -- I could go on and on," she said.

"How is a 15 or 16-year-old supposed to process what this means, especially if their family is conservative, approves of Trump and watches Fox News," she wondered.

The assassination crack was the last straw. So Mrs. Germaine filed a complaint with the school district.

"My husband and I feel that our concerns have been completely dismissed by the school and the school district and they are just hoping that we forget about this and go away," she said.

And that's why she contacted me.

I, too, reached out to the superintendent -- but so far -- my messages have gone unanswered.

Maybe the teacher was just cracking a joke? Maybe it was part of a lesson plan? Or maybe the teacher was just blowing off some steam? Who knows?

But I suspect had a student made similar remarks, he would've been hauled off to jail.

"If my son were to say such comments, even remotely similar in nature, he most likely would have been escorted out of class, I would have received a phone call, law enforcement notified and my son would have been suspended or expelled," she said.

Mrs. Germaine is right to be upset. Her son is being forced to sit in a classroom and be indoctrinated by anti-Trump school teachers.

"We do our best to teach our boys to just ignore such comments but it is deeply frustrating for them, and us as well, because they have no choice but to sit there and listen to it," she said.

I want to applaud Mrs. Germaine for her courage to stand up and speak out.

In my new book, “The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again,” I issue a call to action for Americans to engage their local public school system.

Our public schools have been commandeered by far-left radicals -- and they are using American classrooms to radically change the culture. We must stand up to their dangerous agenda.

It's the only cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

