Seriously? Schools reportedly to black out Trump's inaugural address

Students at Independence High School in Williamson County, Tennessee, will not be allowed to watch President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration during class on Friday, according to one student and her mother.

Senior Olivia Roberts was so surprised by the ban she decided to write a Facebook post that has since gone viral:

“To preface this, I am not one to post or debate anything political on Facebook but wanted to hear thoughts on this:

I go to public school and we are not allowed to watch the inauguration tomorrow...

Teachers are banned to show it.

Teachers are also not allowed to discuss anything about politics or religions which is understandable but this is a nationwide event in history that I think an a US citizen (whether you are happy about it or not) should be watched to honor and support the president of The United States of America (no matter who it is) And pay respect to the country we are privileged to live in. We watched the last 2 presidential inaugurations in school.”

Suzanne Roberts is Olivia’s mother. She thought it was really strange that teachers would not be allowed to show such a historic event in the classroom. So she picked up the phone and called the principal.

Instead of getting answers, she said she received a lecture from the principal.

“I asked her if there was a policy regarding inaugurations but instead of answering she asked me, ‘Why is it important for you personally that your child see the inauguration live?’”

“I was a little thrown off,” she told me.

“She told me that Independence High School is going to focus on learning and moving forward and staying on curriculum and they would not be stopping class for the inauguration,” Mrs. Roberts said. “She told me that news happens every day in this country and they won’t be stopping class to watch the news.”

However, Carol Birdsong, a school district spokesman, said late Thursday, "there has not been any type of districtwide directive regarding watching the inauguration, either live or replayed, and to our knowledge, no principal has banned teachers from watching the event with students as might be appropriate."

Meanwhile, fourth graders at a Michigan grade school will not be allowed to watch President Trump's inauguration address because their teacher fears he might use “inflammatory and degrading” language.

Conservative radio host Steve Gruber obtained a letter purportedly written by teacher Brett Meteyer and sent to parents at Explorer Elementary School in the small town of Williamston.

Meteyer said he was concerned about children being exposed to inappropriate language and behavior.

“I am anxious about showing Mr. Trump’s inaugural address, given his past inflammatory and degrading comments about minorities, women, and the disabled,” he wrote. “I am also uneasy about Mr. Trump’s casual use of profanity, so I sought an assurance that as their teacher, I would not be exposing children to language that would not appear in G or PG-rated movies.”

Does the teacher really think that the president-elect is going to deliver his inaugural address while dropping f-bombs from sea to shining sea? "Ask not what your country can do for you..."

I’ve covered a lot of educators acting moronically over the past few years, but this guy takes the cake.

“I put in a request to the Trump team to preview the speech, but I have not heard back from them,” he reportedly wrote to parents.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest the president-elect’s transition team has more pressing matters to attend to than being lectured by a fourth grade school teacher.

The school district sent me a statement acknowledging they are “aware of discourse within the community regarding a teacher parent communication surrounding the Presidential inauguration.”

“The district administration expects teachers to present a balanced perspective consistent with the curriculum and demonstrate good judgement in their communications with families,” the statement read. “Administrators do not preview nor censor communications sent by teachers.”

What a load of pretentious pomposity.

President Trump is going to have a difficult time making America great again with educators like this stinking up our nation’s classrooms.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary, heard on hundreds of radio stations. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow Todd on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.