A small business owner in Oregon has a message for CNN, ignorant liberals and Bruce Springsteen: “We’ve had it with you idiots.”

Kevin Kerwin is the proprietor of Kevin the Geek Computer Repair store in Lake Oswego. He’s also one of the few conservatives around town.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for conservatives!

“Oregon is a very beautiful state, but it’s infested with liberals,” Kevin tells me.

Kevin was especially bothered by the militant liberals who tried to burn down Portland following the 2016 presidential election.

And it did not help matters when Bruce Springsteen, one of his favorite singers, raged against Trump’s supporters and suggested the president-elect appealed to un-American tendencies.

“When you let that genie out of the bottle – bigotry, racism, intolerance – they don’t go back into the bottle that easily, if they go back in at all,” Springsteen said on the “WTF” podcast. “Whether it’s a rise in hate crimes, people feeling they have license to speak and behave in ways that previously were considered un-American and are un-American. That’s what he’s appealing to.”

Click here to pre-order Todd’s new book: A Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again!

Just hearing him say that kind of stuff makes me mad, Kevin said.

But when four black suspects kidnapped and tortured a mentally challenged white man and pummeled him on Facebook Live – well – Kevin decided enough was enough.

“When that kidnapping happened – that was one of the last straws,” he said.

So Kevin posted a giant sign on the front of his computer repair shop – and it’s pretty epic, folks.

“To all the ignorant liberals including Bruce Springsteen…The 4 people who kidnapped & tortured a disabled teenager just because he supports Donald Trump – Just shows everyone you are a party of complete morons. I’m embarrassed to call you Americans. Go straight to Hell where you belong. We’ve had it with you idiots.”

For the record, there’s no clear evidence the young man who was tortured was actually a Trump supporter. However, it’s clear the victim’s attackers were displeased with not only Trump but white people, too.

Oh, he also had a message for CNN, calling them “Comedy News Network, Fake News all the Time, Propaganda for Liberals.”

Again with the brilliant analysis!

It’s not the first time Kevin has posted a message on the front of his store – and it’s not the first time he’s posted his true feelings regarding liberals.

“They’ve all boycotted my store, (but) I don’t care what they think,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of great conservatives here and they support my shop.”

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary, heard on hundreds of radio stations. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow Todd on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.